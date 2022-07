A person is seen wearing face masks, in Melbourne, Australia, 19 July 2022. EPA-EFE/DIEGO FEDELE AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian government on Wednesday urged residents to work from home, wear masks indoors and get booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines, among other measures, as a new wave linked to the Omicron variant surged.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed that the decision on remote working is "a matter of getting the balance right" between the needs of businesses and efforts to control the pandemic.