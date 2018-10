One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH

One Nation party leader Pauline Hanson reacts during debate in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/LUKAS COCH

The Australian government on Tuesday said an administrative error had led to the ruling coalition supporting a racially sensitive motion tabled by a far-right party in the Senate.

The resolution, by the right-wing One Nation party, said "It is OK to be white" and called for an opposition to the "deplorable rise of anti-white racism and attacks on Western civilization". It was narrowly defeated by 31 to 28 votes on Monday despite being supported by a number of senators from the ruling coalition.