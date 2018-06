Milorad Trkulja poses for photographs outside the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Australia, Mar. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The High Court of Australia on Wednesday allowed a defamation suit against Google for allegedly linking a person's name to the criminal world in Melbourne in its search engine.

Milorad Trkulja, who was shot in the back in 2004 during a wave of murders by the city's mafia groups, first sued the tech giant in 2012 for publishing his images in searches related to the underworld.