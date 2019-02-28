The "IS bride" Zehra Duman, an Australian who joined the Islamic State (IS) terror group, is in a Syrian camp with her two young children and wants to go home, her mother said in an interview on Thursday.
“She messaged to say that she was going to Al-Hol. That she didn’t have any food for the kids. That she wanted me to go and get her. But I can’t go get her.The Australian government needs to bring them home,” said Ossie who did not want to give a full name to the Dateline program on the public broadcaster SBS.