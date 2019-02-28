Displaced women walk at Roj refugee camp, controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and which houses over 300 families, including many wives and children of Islamic state fighters, in Hasakah, northeast Syria, Feb 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

Displaced women walk at Roj refugee camp, controlled by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces and which houses over 300 families, including many wives and children of Islamic state fighters, in Hasakah, northeast Syria, Feb 24, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MURTAJA LATEEF

The "IS bride" Zehra Duman, an Australian who joined the Islamic State (IS) terror group, is in a Syrian camp with her two young children and wants to go home, her mother said in an interview on Thursday.

“She messaged to say that she was going to Al-Hol. That she didn’t have any food for the kids. That she wanted me to go and get her. But I can’t go get her.The Australian government needs to bring them home,” said Ossie who did not want to give a full name to the Dateline program on the public broadcaster SBS.