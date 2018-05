Work continues at the MCG for the opening ceremony stage for the Melbourne 2006 Commonwealth Games during a media photo opportunity at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Monday, Feb. 27, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/JOE CASTRO

A court in Australia has fined service provider ISS for exploiting 11 foreign students who were involved in cleaning work at a stadium in Melbourne in 2014, the company said on Tuesday.

The company said in a statement that it would pay the fine of AU$132,217 ($99,496) imposed by the Federal Court, and clarified that the irregularities were committed by a sub-contractor.