A court artist sketch by Paul Tyquin of Cardinal George Pell at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Mar.13, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/PAUL TYQUIN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Australian prosecutors have accused 13 media groups and 23 journalists of contempt of court for allegedly defying legal restrictions in their coverage of Cardinal George Pell's trial for child sex abuse, according to a court summon made public Tuesday.

The Director of Public Prosecution in Victoria has charged the media houses, including The Herald, Weekly Times, The Age, Fairfax Media and News Life, for breaching the gag order on the trial with "a tendency to prejudice or interfere with the due administration of justice in the prosecution of Pell".