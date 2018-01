A general view of surf conditions at Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Two teenage swimmers were rescued on Thursday with the help of a drone recently launched by the lifeguard service in Australia.

The remote-controlled device carried a rescue pod to the two teenagers - aged 15 and 17 - around 700 meters from a beach in Australia, in Lennox Head, a coastal town in the state of New South Wales, who were able to use the pod to return to safety .