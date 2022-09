An eastern grey kangaroo joey feeds from its mother at sunrise on Look At Me Now Headland on Emerald Beach north of Coffs Harbour, New South Wales, Australia, 28 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A man has been killed in Australia's first fatal kangaroo attack in 86 years, authorities confirmed to EFE Tuesday.

The 77-year-old man was found by a relative on Sunday afternoon with "serious injuries" on his property in Redmond, 400 kilometers south of Perth, Western Australia, to which emergency services were dispatched at about 5 pm local time.