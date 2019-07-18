MasterChef Australia judge George Calombaris gestures as he arrives at the 2018 Logie Awards at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast, Australia, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Regi Varghese)

A high-profile chef who serves as a judge on the Australian version of the popular television show MasterChef and is one of its stars has been ordered to pay 8 million Australian dollars ($5.6 million) in compensation and fines for exploiting his employees, according to a statement by the Fair Work Ombudsman Thursday.

The Ombudsman imposed a fine of $140,000 on the MADE Establishment group, founded by Chef George Calombaris and headed by him between 2008-18, after detecting irregularities in the remuneration of employees.