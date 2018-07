The Fairfax Media logo is seen at its office in Sydney, Australia, May 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian media conglomerates Fairfax Media and Nine Entertainment Thursday announced their plans to merge before the end of the year, an agreement that once finalized will be valued at about US$3 billion.

A statement issued by both companies said that the agreement will help them save more than AUS$50 million (about US$37 million) in the next two years.