Australian Opposition leader Anthony Albanese holds up a newspaper featuring a 'Your Right to Know' campaign illustration during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct. 21, 2019. EFE-EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia's leading newspapers and internet portals self-censored their publications Monday to protest laws that mandate prison sentences for journalists and informants for revealing secret documents.

The front pages of newspapers such as The Sydney Morning Herald, The Australian, Financial Review, The Daily Telegraph, among others, were printed with large sections appearing to have been censored with black ink, bearing a red seal with "secret, not to be disclosed" written on it. EFE-EPA