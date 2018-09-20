A protester holds a sign during the Evacuate Manus and Nauru Protest - 'Five Years Too Long, 12 Deaths Too Many,' at the Town Hall in Sydney, Australia, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JEREMY NG AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Medical Association on Thursday demanded from the government urgent action to a humanitarian emergency at the country's immigration detention center on Nauru in the Pacific Ocean, where children are continuing to be held.

"The medical situation for the children on Nauru has been described by health experts, including medical staff who have worked on Nauru, as critical and getting worse," said AMA President Dr Tony Bartone in a letter sent to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, according to a statement published by AMA.