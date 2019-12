Landowner Craig Pascke (R) guides Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (L) and South Australia Premier Steven Marshall (C) around his burnt-out property in Woodside, Australia, Dec.24, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media after attending a briefing at Cudgegong District RFS HQ in Mudgee, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Dec.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/WOLTER PEETERS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An aerial view of lines of fire retardant during a flight over Kurrajong Heights with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (unseen) as he tours bushfire-affected regions of the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, Dec.23, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/WOLTER PEETERS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian military specialists are being deployed to advise firefighters in battling the forest blazes that have been wreaking havoc in the country since August, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday.

Defense liaison officers of the Australian Defense Forces would be deployed in all 14 incident control centers in the state of New South Wales, the province worst-hit by the fires that could worsen in the next few days due to rising temperatures. EFE-EPA