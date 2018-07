Li Cunxin, former ballet dancer and author of the autobiography of 'Mao's Last Dancer', poses for a photo at the the Immigration Museum in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jul. 05, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Posing for a photo at the Immigration Museum in Melbourne on Thursday, Li Cunxin gave away nothing about the hardships he endured while growing up in Mao's communist China to become one of the most celebrated dancers in the country.

The Australian-Chinese dancer dressed in a navy blue suit, greeted the cameras at the exhibition with a huge smile, according to an efe-epa journalist.