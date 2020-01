Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison (2-L) and Australian MP Darren Chester (R) tour the Wildflower farm owned by Paul and Melissa Churchman in Sarsfield, Victoria, Australia, 03 January 2020. EPA-EFE/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A handout photo made available by Australia's Department of Defence on 03 January 2020 shows HMAS Choules Fast Recovery Craft making its way to Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, 02 January 2020 (issued 03 January 2020). EPA-EFE/HELEN FRANK HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Australia's Department of Defence on 03 January 2020 shows HMAS Choules off the coast of Victoria, Australia, 02 January 2020 (issued 03 January 2020). EPA-EFE/HELEN FRANK HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Australia's Department of Defence on 03 January 2020 shows HMAS Choules Fast Recovery Craft departing the ship on its way to Mallacoota, Victoria, Australia, 02 January 2020 (issued 03 January 2020). EPA-EFE/HELEN FRANK HANDOUT NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The Australian Navy on Friday began sea evacuations of thousands of people trapped by bushfires which have been burning out of control in southeast of the country and killed at least 19 people since they started in September.

The operation seeks to rescue around 4,000 residents and tourists stranded for days at a beach in Mallacoota, in the state of Victoria, where authorities confirmed the death of a second victim, while at least 28 people remain missing. EFE-EPA