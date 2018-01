(FILE) A handout photo made available by the Royal Australian Navy on Dec. 30, 2017, of HMAS Warramunga's boarding team as it prepares to board a vessel of interest, later finding narcotics onboard. EPA-EFE/LSIS TOM GIBSON HANDOUT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Able Seaman Combat Systems Operator Shamira Altschwager (R) passing a parcel of seized narcotics to Leading Seaman Marine Technician James Phillips on a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

One of HMAS Warramunga's sea boats preparing to return to the ship carrying a load of seized narcotics from a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Petty Officer Electronics Technician Leslie Floyd numbering parcels of seized narcotics on a vessel in the Arabian Sea.

Parcels of seized narcotics on the deck of a smuggling vessel in the Arabian Sea.

A Royal Australian Navy frigate seized more than 3.5 tonnes of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of 181 million AUD ($141 million) during an operation in the Arabian Sea, Australia's Navy said on Friday.

The haul was interdicted one week after the HMAS Warramunga carried narcotics seizures from three vessels between Dec. 27 and 29.