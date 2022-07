Kayakers paddle past moored Royal Australian Navy (RAN) HMAS Anzac frigates in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, 28 December 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/GLENN CAMPBELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Chinese Navy submarine attends the Navy parade to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in Qingdao, China's Shandong province, 23 April 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

An Australian Navy vessel was tracked by the Chinese military on its passage through international waters claimed by Beijing, public broadcaster ABC reported Wednesday citing a Canberra defense source.

According to the anonymous source, frigate HMAS Parramatta was followed by a Chinese destroyer warship, a nuclear-powered attack submarine and aircraft, although the incident did not escalate.