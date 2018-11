Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) and her supporters raise clenched fists after a holy mass in her honor at the St. Joseph's College in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Australian nun Patricia Fox (Center-L) walks beside supporters in her honor outside a church in Manila, Philippines, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) is greeted by supporters during a holy mass in her honor at the St. Joseph's College in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Nov. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Australian nun Patricia Fox bade farewell to Indonesia in a public event on Saturday after she was denied a visa extension by the government due to her alleged involvement in political activities.

The Bureau of Immigration had refused to extend Sister Fox's permission to remain on Wednesday, and she was set to fly to Australia later on Saturday.