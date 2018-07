Australian nun Patricia Fox (C) arrives for a press conference in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Australian nun Patricia Fox announced on Friday that she would appeal against a deportation order issued against her by the Philippine government a day earlier over allegations of involvement in political activities against the country's president.

Fox's lawyer Sol Taule said that the appeal would be filed on Monday and added that the order issued by the Bureau of Immigration set a bad precedent.