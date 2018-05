Australian nun Patricia Fox speaks during a news conference in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2018. EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australian nun Patricia Fox (L) is hugged by a supporter during a news conference in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australian nun Patricia Fox speaks during a news conference in Quezon City, north of Manila, Philippines, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australian nun Patricia Fox said on Thursday she would file an appeal one day before a government deadline for her to leave the Philippines after nearly 30 years.

The Philippines Bureau of Immigration (BI) has denied reconsideration of its decision last month to forfeit her missionary visa and ordering her leave the country within 30 days, citing involvement in political activities.