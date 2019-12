Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (C) listens to New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons (L) during a tour of the NSW RFS control room in Sydney, Australia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

General view of a burnt down house in Woodside, Australia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A Country Fire Service (CFS) unit drives along burnt fields in Charleston, Australia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

View of a burnt car in Woodside, Australia, 22 December 2019. The Cuddle Creek fire swept through over 3000 hectares in the Adelaide Hills on 21 December. EFE/EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

View of a property destroyed by a bushfire in Woodside, Australia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/KELLY BARNES AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the media after touring the New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service (RFS) control room in Sydney, Australia, 22 December 2019. EFE/EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of Australia on Sunday conceded there was a link between the hundreds of bushfires burning in the country and climate change, but defended his government's policies around the issue.

"Our government has always and I have always acknowledged the connection between these weather events and these broader fire events and the impacts globally of climate change," said Scott Morrison after visiting New South Wales Rural Fire Service in Sydney. EFE-EPA