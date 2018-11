Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Jacksons International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is welcomed by cultural dancers during his arrival at Jacksons International Airport ahead of the APEC summit in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, Nov. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

The Australian Prime Minister on Saturday defended free trade and urged countries to reject protectionism.

Speaking at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation summit underway in Papua New Guinea, Scott Morrison said there is a "rising tide of trade protectionism around the world and financial market volatility in some emerging markets."