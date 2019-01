A large crowd of protesters take over the intersection in front of Flinders St Station as part of an 'Invasion Day' rally in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 26, 2018.EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

(L-R) Rebecca Matthews, Claire Sullivan and Lauren McManus from Lithgow are seen celebrating Australia Day with flags and hats, at the Tamworth campgrounds, during the Tamworth Country Music Festival, in Tamworth, Australia, Jan. 26, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the press during a media event in Sydney, Australia, Dec. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of Australia on Monday defended making citizenship ceremonies mandatory on the country’s national day, a date which aborigines view as Invasion Day.

"What better day to become an Australian on Australia's national day…?” Scott Morrison said in an interview with ABC according to a transcript on his official website.