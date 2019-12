A view of train tracks damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house and car damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A view of a house damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A damaged car sits in a charred area damaged by recent catastrophic bushfires in the Southern Highlands village of Balmoral, New South Wales, Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE/EPA/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (C) attends a climate strike arranged by the organization 'Fridays For Future' outside the Swedish parliament Riksdagen in Stockholm, Sweden, 20 December 2019. EFE-EPA FILE/PONTUS LUNDAHL SWEDEN OUT

An aerial view of land devastated by bushfires seen during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison' tour of bushfire-affected regions of the Blue Mountains, including Dargan, west of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/WOLTER PEETERS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison (R) speaks to the media with Member for Calare MP Andrew Gee (L) and Mudgee Mayor Des Kennedy after attending a briefing at Cudgegong District RFS HQ in Mudgee, northwest of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/WOLTER PEETERS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tours the bushfire affected regions of the Blue Mountains, west of Sydney, New South Wales (NSW), Australia, 23 December 2019. EFE-EPA/WOLTER PEETERS / POOL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australia’s prime minister on Monday again defended his stance on climate change after teenage activist Greta Thunberg criticized a lack of political action to prevent disasters such as the bushfires raging in the Oceanian country.

Thunberg on Sunday retweeted an Australian news video clip of fires ripping through a town west of Sydney, adding the comment: "Not even catastrophes like these seem to bring any political action. How is this possible?" EFE-EPA