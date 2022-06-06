Australian PM on official visit to Indonesia to tighten bilateral relationships

Australian PM in Indonesia for first overseas trip after electoral win

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (R) greeting Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, 06 June 2022. EFE-EPA/LAILY RACHEV/INDONESIAN PRESIDEN HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesia's President Joko Widodo (L) and Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese inspecting the guard of honor at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, Indonesia, 06 June 2022. EFE-EPA/LAILY RACHEV/INDONESIAN PRESIDEN HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese attends a wreath laying ceremony at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (2-L) attends a wreath laying ceremony at Kalibata Heroes Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia, 06 June 2022. EFE-EPA/MAST IRHAM