A woman uses her phone in front of the Bytedance headquarters building in Shanghai, China, 03 August 2020. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to the Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape during a virtual summit on health, investment and security at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 05 August 2020. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

There is no evidence that TikTok abuses or sells the data it collects from its users and no reason to ban it in the country, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday.

Australia, like the United States, has in its sights the short video app TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. EFE-EPA