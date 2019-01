Seized drugs and money are seen at the Australia Federal Police headquarters in Melbourne, Jan. 16, 2019. Eight arrests have been made in Melbourne in response to the importation of over $20M worth of illicit drugs via an international airline cabin crew. EPA-EFE/James Ross

Eight people have been arrested in Melbourne as part of an operation targeting an organized crime syndicate that allegedly used an international airline cabin crew member as a drug courier, Australian police said on Wednesday.

The syndicate is suspected to be responsible for importing over AU$20 million ($14.4 million) worth of illicit drugs into the country from Malaysia, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement.