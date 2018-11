A police officer stands guard outside a house involved in counter terrorism raids across the north-western suburbs in Melbourne, Australia, Nov 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Police officers stand guard outside a house involved in counter terrorism raids across the north-western suburbs in Melbourne, Australia, Nov 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (L) and Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton (R) address the media during a press conference regarding counter terrorism raids, in Melbourne, Nov 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/KAITLYN OFFER IMAGE TAKEN BY JOURNALIST AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Three men were arrested on suspicion of plotting a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State (IS) in Melbourne, southeastern Australia, police said on Tuesday.

"They were certainly looking at a place of mass gathering, where there would be crowds. They were trying to focus on trying to have a place where they could kill as many people as possible," Graham Ashton, Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police, said in a press conference.