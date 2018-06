Australian Federal Police (AFP) Coordinator Organised Crime, Detective Superintendent Stephen Dametto speaks during a press conference at the AFP headquarters in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, May 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAVID MOIR AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities thwarted a plot to import about 300 kilograms (661.3 pounds) of Peruvian cocaine, a stash valued at $78.4 million, the Australian Federal Police said in a statement on Saturday.

Two Australian men, 57 and 63, were arrested in raids in Sydney, the state capital of New South Wales, and were charged with alleged conspiracy to import cocaine into Australia from Peru, according to the AFP statement.