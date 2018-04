An Explosive Ordnance Response Team searches a car at Redbank Plaza carpark after suspicious items were found, west of Brisbane, Australia, Apr. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN HUNT

An explosive hidden in a vehicle in a Brisbane shopping center carpark was dismantled on Monday and two people were charged, police said.

The Queensland Police, which covers state capital Brisbane, said in a statement the device, which was "capable of causing serious injury," was successfully dismantled after it was discovered at the Redbank Plaza shopping center.