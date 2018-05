Police Commissioner Chris Dawson addresses the media in Perth, Friday, May 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Rebecca Le May

Australian police on Friday were investigating the death of seven people, including four children, who were found at a rural property in the southwest of the country.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said at a press briefing that at 5.15 am police were called to a "horrific incident" at a property in Osmington, about 20 kilometers northwest of tourist town Margaret River.