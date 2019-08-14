A handout image released, August 14, 2019, by Queensland Police shows Queensland, Australia, police's biggest haul of MDMA powder in history. Police seized 766 kilograms from people believed to be working for a UK crime syndicate. EPA-EFE/QLD Police HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

A targeted drug bust has led to the seizure of more than a three-quarter-ton of high-purity ecstasy and the arrest of four people suspected of belonging to a major international organized drug-trafficking ring, Australian police said on Wednesday.

The operation, conducted by state police in Queensland and New South Wales in collaboration with New Zealand law enforcement agencies, has ended in the confiscation of a total of 766 kilograms (1,689 pounds) of 3,4-Methyl?enedioxy?methamphetamine (MDMA) powder as well as 200 kg of crystal meth seized in New Zealand last week as part of the same multi-agency investigation.