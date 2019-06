An undated handout photo made available by the Australian Federal Police (AFP) on Jun. 7, 2019 shows sealed packages containing illegal drugs after they were seized in Melbourne, Australia. EPA-EFE/AUSTRALIAN FEDERAL POLICE HANDOUT

Australian authorities have seized the country’s largest-ever haul of the drug methylamphetamine, also known as crystal meth or “ice”, police said Friday.

The drugs were found concealed inside stereo speakers during the inspection of a shipment at a port in Melbourne.