People watch Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivering the National Apology to victims and survivors of Institutional Child Sexual Abuse at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Oct 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is seen after delivering the National Apology to survivors of child sexual abuse in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Oct 22, 2018. EFE-EPA/Mick Tsikas/AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Prime Minister on Monday asked for forgiveness on behalf of the nation to the thousands of victims of pedophilia and other abuse when they were under the care of national institutions.

"Today, we apologize for the pain, the suffering, and trauma inflicted upon victims and survivors as children, and for its profound and ongoing impact," Scott Morrison said in Parliament House.