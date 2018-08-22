Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 22 August 2018. According to media reports, Prime Minister Turnbull expressed that he will no longer pursuit corporate tax cuts in the next federal elections, scheduled to take place on or before 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (L) and Australian Federal Treasurer Scott Morrison (R) speak to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 22 August 2018. According to media reports, Prime Minister Turnbull expressed that he will no longer pursuit corporate tax cuts in the next federal elections, scheduled to take place on or before 02 November 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton (C) speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, 21 August 2018. Malcolm Turnbull has retained his leadership after a challenge from Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton during a party room ballot. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Prime Minister, who on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge within his Liberal Party, may face another attempt to unseat him, the former minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and contester for the leadership, said Wednesday.

"I'm speaking to colleagues (...) You don't go into a ballot believing you can lose. If I believed that a majority of colleagues support me then I would consider my position. That is being very up front and honest with you," Dutton said on Melbourne radio station 3AW.