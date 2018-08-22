The Australian Prime Minister, who on Tuesday survived a leadership challenge within his Liberal Party, may face another attempt to unseat him, the former minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton and contester for the leadership, said Wednesday.
"I'm speaking to colleagues (...) You don't go into a ballot believing you can lose. If I believed that a majority of colleagues support me then I would consider my position. That is being very up front and honest with you," Dutton said on Melbourne radio station 3AW.