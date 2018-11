A group of asylum seekers arrive on Christmas Island, Australia. 6 December 2013. The boat is believed to be one of four boats to reach the island in the past five days. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jon Faulkner

Australia will not sign the Global Compact for Migration, agreed in July at the UN, claiming that it affects their sovereignty, confirmed the prime minister of Australia on Wednesday.

"I'm not going to sign up to an agreement that I believe will only be used by those who have always tried to tear our stronger border policies down," Scott Morrison said.