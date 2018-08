Former Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton (C) speaks during a press conference to announce he has the numbers to again challenge Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull for leadership at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAM MOOY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The prime minister of Australia on Thursday said he will not stand as a candidate if a leadership spill is called, amidst growing pressure and a revolt within his party.

Malcolm Turnbull said at a press conference that when a party room meeting is called as expected, he will invite a spill motion to be moved.