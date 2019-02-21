A handout picture of Bramble Cay melomys, a small rodent found on an island in northern Australia, which has become the first mammal in the world to be declared extinct. Issued Feb. 21, 2019

A small rodent on an island in northern Australia has become the first mammal in the world to become extinct due to climate change in a country which has one of the highest per capita CO2 emission rates worldwide.

Scientists had feared since 2014 that the Bramble Cay Melomys, or Melomys rubricola, had become extinct. But an official announcement by Australian authorities came only this week, confirming that the rodent, considered the only mammal endemic to the Great Barrier Reef, had disappeared from the planet.