An Australian woman and her baby exit a bus as they arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Health workers dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) wait for overseas Australians to arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A health worker dressed in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) looks out of a bus as overseas Australians arrive for mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine at the Pacific Hotel in Canberra, Australia, 26 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A group of Australian scientists have developed a pioneering technique for fast and highly accurate genome sequencing that will help determine the origin of 'mystery' Covid-19 cases in just four hours, according to a study published on Thursday.

Researchers at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research and the Kirby Institute at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) used a British Nanopore sequencing technology to sequence the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, in cases where the origin source is unclear. EFE-EPA