Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young speaks during a censure motion against Independent Senator Fraser Anning (R) as he walks out of the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young speaks during a censure motion against Independent Senator Fraser Anning in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

Independent Senator Fraser Anning during a censure motion against him in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Apr. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICK TSIKAS

The Australian senate on Wednesday censured a far-right senator for blaming Muslim immigration as the cause for the terror attacks on two mosques in New Zealand that killed 50 people.

The upper house passed the censure motion against independent senator Fraser Anning in what was a symbolic move that does not carry with it Anning's expulsion from the legislative body.