Australian Defence Industries Minister Christopher Pyne (R), joined by Austal CEO David Singleton, examine a model of the Guardian patrol boat at the opening of the Austal ship building facility in Perth, Western Australia, Australia, Mar. 08, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/DAN PELED AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian defense shipbuilder Austal on Thursday reported that unknown hackers had tried to breach its data management system.

Austal had reported the breach to the Federal Police and said that the breach did not affect national security, which was confirmed by defence authorities.