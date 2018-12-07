The Pascoe Vale football club of Melbourne on Friday called on the Thai government for the immediate release of a Bahraini team member, who has been detained in Bangkok and may be sent back to Bahrain despite having refugee status in Australia.

In a letter addressed to Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, the team sought protection of Hakeem al-Araibi's fundamental rights of security and freedom, and requested the Thai government not to extradite him to Bahrain from where he fled to escape persecution.