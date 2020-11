Chief of the Australian Defence Force (ADF) General Angus Campbell delivers the findings from the Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force Afghanistan Inquiry, in Canberra, Australia, 19 November 2020. EPA-EFE/MICK TASIKAS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian special forces were allegedly involved in the unlawful killings of 39 people outside of combat operations during the Afghan conflict, a long-awaited report has found.

The Australian Defense Force (ADF) on Thursday released the report of a four-year inquiry led by Maj Gen Justice Paul Brereton into 57 incidents of alleged breaches of the laws of armed conflict committed by elite forces in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016. EFE-EPA