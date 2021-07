People wearing face masks walk in the CBD of Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 July 2021. EPA-EFE/LUIS ASCUI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian state of Victoria will enter a snap lockdown Thursday at midnight for an initial period of five days amid concern of increasing Covid-19 cases linked to the Delta variant.

"This will be a hard lockdown, similar to or identical to what we did a couple of weeks ago," Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said in a press conference after announcing two more cases, bringing the total to 18 in an outbreak linked to that which has locked down Greater Sydney.