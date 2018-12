People protest during a climate change demonstration outside Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

An activist is removed by Police after staging a sit-in protest in the marble foyer at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Greens Senator Jordan Steele-John (L) is seen with students and activists during a sit-in protest in the marble foyer at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Members of security watch students and activists during a sit-in protest in the marble foyer at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, Dec. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS COCH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Students and activists staged a sit-in at Parliament House in Canberra on Wednesday to demand action from the government on climate change.

Hundreds of students held the protest to urge the government to halt plans for a proposed thermal coal mining venture by multinational Adani.