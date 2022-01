Members of the public queue for a COVID-19 PCR test at a doctor's surgery in Sydney, Australia, 04 January 2022. EFE-EPA/BIANCA DE MARCHI AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian supermarkets face supply problems, mainly over fresh and meat products, as a result of the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the country, which on Tuesday reported about 48,000 new infections and four deaths.

The lack of products on supermarket shelves after end of year holiday celebrations is due to logistical problems linked to the large number of Covid-19 infections of truckers and workers, including those in distribution centers.