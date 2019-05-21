Australians appear to have turned their backs on the fight against climate change with the re-election of the ruling Liberal-National coalition, which advocated for increasing coal mining to reduce energy prices.

The coalition, led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, beat all expectations with a victory Morrison himself described as “miraculous” and that was partly fueled by a surge of votes in the mining areas of the state of Queensland, which were receptive to a campaign message that prioritized job creation and the lowering of electricity prices but alarmed environmentalist organizations.