A visitor (C) inspects one of mobile innovation for Galaxy S10 at Galaxy Studio in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Apr. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ALI HAIDER

Australian authorities have filed a lawsuit against the Australian subsidiary of South Korean conglomerate Samsung Electronics for allegedly misleading consumers about the water-resistant properties of several of its Galaxy smartphones.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) filed the lawsuit on July 4 in a federal court in Melbourne, the media office of the Australian consumer watchdog and the company confirmed to EFE on Friday.