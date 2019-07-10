An Australian student who was detained in North Korea for more than a week after being accused of espionage on Wednesday denied the regime's charges against him and expressed his regret about not being able to return to the country following his deportation.

Alek Sigley, 29, had been studying a postgraduate degree in Korean literature at Pyongyang's Kim Il-sung University since late 2018. He was arrested on June 25 and expelled from the country on July 4 after Swedish embassy officials helped broker his release. After a stopover in Beijing, he arrived in Japan, where his wife, Yuka Morinaga, lives.