Police forces in the island capital to stop any gatherings after voting in the Tanzania general elections, Stone Town, Zanzibar, Tanzania, 29 October 2020. EPA-EFE/FILE/ANTHONY SIAME

An Australian activist, who has renounced her Islamic faith and now campaigns for women's rights, has been arrested and charged in Tanzania over a social media post.

The activist had criticized the president of the African country for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak. EFE-EPA